Queen of Clean: Removing ketchup stains

(WSFA) - What’s a barbecue without hot dogs and hamburgers, and what’s a hot dog and a hamburger without ketchup? When it drips on you, it’s just not quite as tasty as it was in the beginning. So today I want to show you how you can remove it quickly and easily with no stains left behind!

About this Tip:

Quick ways to remove ketchup from clothes or other fabrics.

Learn how to remove ketchup spills naturally.

How to:

Remove as much of the stain as you can and blot with a cloth. Mix a small about of detergent and cold water together and blot until the stain begins to disappear. If you still have a stain, combine two parts hydrogen peroxide and one part Dawn Ultra Dish Soap. Work it into the stain and allow to sit 15 minutes, then rinse. If stain is gone launder as usual . Still have a stain? Use Carbona Stain Devils for Ketchup and Sauce according to directions. Find Stain Devils in grocery and big box stores in the laundry spotter area. They are small yellow bottles for special stains.

Disclaimer: Queen of Clean is not a paid endorser for any of the products seen in these videos.

For More information: QueenOfClean.com

