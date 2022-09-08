MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - September is National Preparedness Month, and it’s a reminder for us all to take action now to prepare for emergencies throughout the year. Emergency Management leaders want you to prepare now. They say the first step is having a plan.

“It should start is we should start by sitting down, having a conversation with the family,” says Greg Robinson with the Alabama EMA.

The conversation should include how you will receive alerts, your evacuation route, your family communication plan and what’s needed in your emergency preparedness kit.

“We always talk about the non-perishable food items. We talked about the battery-powered radios and maybe a flashlight. We talked about first aid kits and extra batteries,” says Robinson.

Robinson adds your kit should be designed to fit your family’s needs.

“If you have infants in your family, you want to think about infant formula, bottles, extra diapers and wipes. And also another important part of the kit is cash,” he said.

An important part of your plan is making sure your family knows how to reach each other and where to meet up in an emergency.

Create a paper copy of contact information for your family and other important people like doctors.

Make sure everyone in the family has a copy of that information and practice your plan with your family.

You can find more tips online.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.