Showers, storms remain in forecast, especially Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Another chance of scattered showers and storms exists today as moisture returns to Alabama from the southeast. Coverage will be around 50%. The best opportunity to see rain will be after 3 p.m. and into the evening hours. The closer you are to Auburn, Union Springs, Troy, Luverne, Andalusia, Eufaula, Ozark, and Dothan the higher your chance of rainfall.

Friday will bring widespread showers, downpours and storms. (WSFA 12 News)

We can’t rule out a few showers or storms tonight, but many will stay dry with temperatures in the lower 70s. Deep tropical moisture will then combine with a stalled out front along the Gulf Coast to allow for very high rain chances tomorrow.

Some flooding will be possible with the ground already wet and repeated waves of rain in the forecast. Some of the rain will be heavy and a few storms will be in the mix.

Heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding is possible Friday. (WSFA 12 News)

It’s impossible to tell you exactly where the heaviest rain and flood risk will be, but the risk is there. Those east of I-65 may wind up with the highest chance of seeing heaviest rainfall. The chance of rain and some storms comes down this weekend, but I’d still look for scattered showers and thunderstorms both days. Highs will be in the lower 80s Friday and the middle to upper 80s this weekend.

The chance of rain will come down even more by Monday. Nothing more than isolated showers and thunderstorms is expected as a front moves through the area. Behind that front will be the first expansive and true shot of fall-like weather beginning Tuesday.

Temperatures will mostly be in the upper 80s. (WSFA 12 News)

The muggy weather with dew points in the lower 70s will transition to comfortable weather with dew points in the 50s and 60s next week. The drop in humidity will allow for ample sunshine and a lack of cloud cover Tuesday thru Saturday. The lower humidity will also support overnight lows in the 60s for everyone!

The forecast right now has middle and upper 60s, but the coolest of spots could slip into the lower 60s a time or two! The afternoons won’t be very fall-like in the temperature department as highs head for the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. But with the lack of humidity it will feel significantly better!

