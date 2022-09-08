Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Suspect killed after armed carjacking, police chase in St. Clair Co.

(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CLAIR CO, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was shot and killed by police late Wednesday night after an armed carjacking and a pursuit through several cities according to the St. Clair Co. Sheriff.

It started around 11:45 p.m. when the Steele Police Department responded to a man armed with a rifle, carjacking a vehicle at the Love’s Truck Stop in Steele.

pirate bay
embedgooglemap.net

The suspect was quickly located by the Atalla Police Department but fled during an attempted traffic stop and began to fire his weapon at officers.

Numerous agencies joined the chase down I-59 when St. Clair Co. Sheriff’s deputies laid out a spike strip to disable the suspect’s vehicle.

The suspect then traveled into the Springville Station and struck two parked cars in the Taco Bell parking lot. According to the sheriff, the man got out of the vehicle and pointed the rifle at officers and deputies.

pirate bay
embedgooglemap.net

Officials opened fire, killing the suspect.

The investigation is being conducted by the Jacksonville State University Center for Applied Forensics and the Oxford Police Department.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The missing persons alert issued Wednesday for a woman in Elmore County has been canceled.
Alert canceled for missing woman in Elmore County
An Alabama Department of Corrections representative said Jeffery Baldwin, who is warden II at...
ADOC: Elmore Correctional Facility administrator retiring following arrest
Michael Lynn Slayton, 58, is charged with murdering his stepdaughter.
Prattville man indicted in step-daughter’s beating death
Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in Montgomery overnight
Inclement weather is in the forecast for Friday, which means a number of area high school...
Weather prompts multiple Thursday high school football games

Latest News

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II under medical care amid health fears
Mother loses son, nephew to violence
Birmingham mother loses 3 sons to violence, prepares to bury son and nephew killed Labor Day weekend
Left: Koston Pierce McWaters Right: Mekhi Telfair
Suspect out on bond when police say he killed Dothan businessman
Sunset on Lake Martin
Alabama is losing daylight at the fastest rate all year
This photo provided by Stellantis shows the new, all-electric Jeep Recon. Jeep will start...
Jeep unveils its 1st electric SUVs for North America, Europe