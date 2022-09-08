Suspect killed after armed carjacking, police chase in St. Clair Co.

ST. CLAIR CO, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was shot and killed by police late Wednesday night after an armed carjacking and a pursuit through several cities according to the St. Clair Co. Sheriff.

It started around 11:45 p.m. when the Steele Police Department responded to a man armed with a rifle, carjacking a vehicle at the Love’s Truck Stop in Steele.

The suspect was quickly located by the Atalla Police Department but fled during an attempted traffic stop and began to fire his weapon at officers.

Numerous agencies joined the chase down I-59 when St. Clair Co. Sheriff’s deputies laid out a spike strip to disable the suspect’s vehicle.

The suspect then traveled into the Springville Station and struck two parked cars in the Taco Bell parking lot. According to the sheriff, the man got out of the vehicle and pointed the rifle at officers and deputies.

Officials opened fire, killing the suspect.

The investigation is being conducted by the Jacksonville State University Center for Applied Forensics and the Oxford Police Department.

