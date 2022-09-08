Troy to battle Alabama A&M Saturday

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans will challenge the Alabama A&M Bulldogs in a matchup Saturday.

This will be the first meeting on the gridiron between the two teams since 2000, in which Troy won.

Troy opened the 2022 football season with a loss against Ole Miss.

DATE: Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022

TIME: 6 P.M. Central

LOCATION: Veterans Memorial Stadium, Troy

WHERE TO WATCH: ESPN3

