Tuskegee, Hampton set to faceoff Saturday

HAMPTON, Va. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee University Golden Tigers will kick off the second game of its 2022 football season in a matchup against Hampton University.

New head coach Reginald Ruffin and the Golden Tigers opened the season on Sept. 3 with a loss against Fort Valley State University.

DATE: Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022

TIME: 5 P.M. Central

LOCATION: Armstrong Stadium, Hampton, VA

WHERE TO WATCH: Game is not televised

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.