Tuskegee, Hampton set to faceoff Saturday

(Associated Press)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HAMPTON, Va. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee University Golden Tigers will kick off the second game of its 2022 football season in a matchup against Hampton University.

New head coach Reginald Ruffin and the Golden Tigers opened the season on Sept. 3 with a loss against Fort Valley State University.

DATE: Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022

TIME: 5 P.M. Central

LOCATION: Armstrong Stadium, Hampton, VA

WHERE TO WATCH: Game is not televised

