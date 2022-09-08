Tuskegee, Hampton set to faceoff Saturday
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HAMPTON, Va. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee University Golden Tigers will kick off the second game of its 2022 football season in a matchup against Hampton University.
New head coach Reginald Ruffin and the Golden Tigers opened the season on Sept. 3 with a loss against Fort Valley State University.
DATE: Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022
TIME: 5 P.M. Central
LOCATION: Armstrong Stadium, Hampton, VA
WHERE TO WATCH: Game is not televised
