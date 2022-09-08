Veteran suicide awareness campaign to be announced Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and on Friday a formal announcement will be held in Montgomery regarding a veterans suicide prevention campaign.

Among the agencies and organizations taking part in the campaign, known as Operation We Remember, will be the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs and representatives from the Alabama Department of Mental Health, Auburn Students Veterans Association, and Montgomery Biscuits.

The campaign partners with colleges and universities across the state and displays 152 American flags on each respective campus during the month.

The specific number of flags has significance. That’s the number of Alabama veterans who lost their lives to suicide in 2020.

The flag display is currently arranged at Riverwalk Stadium where it will remain through Sunday.

