WSFA 12 News at 6 to air online only Thursday due to NFL coverage

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - NBC’s pregame coverage of the NFL kickoff featuring the Buffalo Bills and the 2022 Super Bowl Champions, Los Angeles Rams, will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday.

WSFA 12 News at 6 will not be broadcast on air during that time. However, the newscast will air live on our website and the WSFA 12 News app.

WSFA 12 News at 10 will be delayed due to the game.

