WSFA 12 News at 6 to air online only Thursday due to NFL coverage

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - NBC’s pregame coverage of the NFL kickoff featuring the Buffalo Bills and the 2022 Super Bowl Champions, Los Angeles Rams, will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday.

WSFA 12 News at 6 will not be broadcast on air during that time. However, the newscast will air live on our website and the WSFA 12 News app.

WSFA 12 News at 10 will be delayed due to the game.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.