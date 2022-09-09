Birmingham Mayor says 4-year-old shooting victim “fighting for her life”; city leaders fed up with violence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are learning more about the 4-year-old girl shot on September 7 in Avondale.

Birmingham Police said she was sitting in the car with her aunt when she was shot in the back, making her the third child to be injured by gun violence over six days.

In a Tweet, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said her name is Serenity Spearman. He said she was shot in the back and still in the hospital “fighting for her life,” WBRC asked Birmingham Police for an update and they said she is “alert.”

Spearman is one of more than 10 victims in a string of violence over the last six days.

“As a parent, I would be worried as well,” Head of the Birmingham Public Safety Committee LaTonya Tate said. “They don’t value their own life, yet alone a innocent child or anybody. A four-year-old child, who’s life is just beginning, and who has a whole bright future a head of her. From a cowardice act, you decide to shoot a gun and determine her future. I’m very disturbed by that.”

Tate said parents need to remember the city’s curfew. It is that kids under the age of 17 cant be out without a parent after 9 p.m. on weekdays and 11 p.m. on weekends.

“Parents of teenagers and young kids, please know where your kids are at at all times,” Tate said. “Know that the Mayor has enforced a curfew and people are going to be held accountable.”

Tate said she is working with the Mayor’s team to bring in new programs that could stop violence. It’s in infancy stages, but she thinks launching a credible messenger program could help.

“To get people that are formerly gang members, and those that are interested and have credibility in the streets, to be a credible messenger,” Tate said.

She said a program like that could help bridge the gap between city leaders and police and community members.

“I think what we need now more than anything is everybody to be involved,” Tate said. “It is going to take time. Building trust takes time, so we got to build these relationships.”

Birmingham Police said they do have a person of interest being investigated and that we can expect an update on this case on September 9.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.