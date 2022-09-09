Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Casey White’s defense team files unopposed motion to move him to Cullman Co. Jail

The documents also state that White’s defense team spoke with Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick...
The documents also state that White’s defense team spoke with Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton and Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly who have no opposition to the motion.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Casey White’s defense team filed an unopposed motion to move White to the Cullman County Jail on Friday.

White is currently being held at the Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer. According to online court documents, the defense team filed the motion ahead of White’s scheduled trial date of Dec. 12 to make him more accessible to his defense team.

The documents also state that White’s defense team spoke with Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton and Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly who have no opposition to the motion.

It is also stated in the documents that White’s defense team spoke with Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry who said he is prepared to hold White at the Cullman County Jail.

Attorney Mark McDaniel is part of White’s defense team and he released the following statement about the motion:

“The trial preparation for Casey White’s capital murder case and felony murder case is extensive. Communication with our client is critical to our preparation. Nick Heatherly and all members of the defense team have worked diligently on this transfer motion and we certainly maintain the transfer of Casey White is in the best interest of justice.”

Tune in tonight at 4, 5, 6 & 10 for the latest on the White’s transfer.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Alabama Department of Corrections representative said Jeffery Baldwin, who is warden II at...
ADOC: Elmore Correctional Facility administrator retiring following arrest
Montgomery police say a man is dead after a shooting Friday morning.
Man killed in Friday morning Montgomery shooting
Sunset on Lake Martin
Alabama is losing daylight at the fastest rate all year
Inclement weather is in the forecast for Friday, which means a number of area high school...
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 4
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne

Latest News

Lee Co. investigators release sketch, continue search for man impersonating cop
Lee Co. investigators release sketch, continue search for man impersonating cop
Attempted murder suspect arrested following Bullock County manhunt
Fridays in the Kitchen Apple Shortcake
Fridays in the Kitchen: Apple Shortcake
Wetumpka High Sschool students created Tribal Talk, a sports show to highlight Wetumpka...
Wetumpka High School students launch Tribal Talk