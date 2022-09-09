Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Children’s HearMuffs recalled for potential hearing, burn injuries

About 31,150 units are part of the recall and were sold at Sam’s Club, Kroger, and other stores...
About 31,150 units are part of the recall and were sold at Sam’s Club, Kroger, and other stores nationwide and online from January 2018 to December 2021.(Consumer Product and Safety Commission)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Some children’s HearMuffs from Lucid Audio are being recalled for potential burn and/or hearing injuries.

The Consumer Product and Safety Commission (CPSC) announced Thursday that four models of powered Lucid Audio HearMuffs sound compression earmuffs designed for children are being recalled.

The recalled models include:

  • LA-infant-AM-WH
  • LA-infant-ASM-WH
  • LA-infant-ASM-WHPlus
  • LA-kids-AM-WH

The recalled HearMuffs were sold in multiple colors and have a power button that switches from off, active, or soothe mode.

The CPSC said the AAA batteries inside the products can rupture, posing a threat of hearing, projectile and/or burn injuries. The CPSC has received 19 reports of rupturing batteries, but no injuries have been reported.

About 31,150 units are part of the recall and were sold at Sam’s Club, Kroger, and other stores nationwide and online from January 2018 to December 2021.

The CPSC advises consumers to stop using the recalled HearMuffs immediately and contact the company to receive a replacement.

For more information on this recall, click here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Alabama Department of Corrections representative said Jeffery Baldwin, who is warden II at...
ADOC: Elmore Correctional Facility administrator retiring following arrest
The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of a man who was killed in a Friday...
Police ID man shot to death Friday in Montgomery
Sunset on Lake Martin
Alabama is losing daylight at the fastest rate all year
Inclement weather is in the forecast for Friday, which means a number of area high school...
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 4
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne

Latest News

Police Lights MGN
Missing person alert canceled for Prattville man
The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of a man who was killed in a Friday...
Police ID man shot to death Friday in Montgomery
A house in Cecil County, Maryland, is cordoned with police tape amid reports of multiple deaths.
Sheriff: 3 children among victims shot to death in Maryland
The pitch clock has helped reduce the average time of a nine-inning game in the minor leagues...
MLB adopts pitch clock, shift limits, bigger bases for 2023
Alert canceled for Prattville woman missing over a week