First Alert: Tracking waves of rain and storms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Showers and storms have worked their way across Central and South Alabama this Thursday afternoon all due to a stalled boundary hovering across the Gulf Coast states.

We will keep with a few showers through tonight, along with plenty of clouds. Lows will hover in the 60s and 70s with east winds around 5 mph.

First Alert 12 (WSFA 12 News)

Friday we are tracking waves of showers and storms. This is thanks to a low pressure system forming along the stationary front moving moisture into the region from the Gulf of Mexico.

Clouds will be in abundance on Friday with the waves of rain and storms. Highs will struggle to warm into the 80s. Winds will be out of the east around 5 to 10 mph with wind gusts as high as 20 mph. Rain will linger into Friday night with lows hovering in the 70s with winds staying noticeable.

Saturday and Sunday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies. Afternoon highs both days this weekend will hover in the 80s with the muggy factor remaining sticky. Overnight lows this weekend will hover in the lower 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies and a lingering shower or storm possible.

Monday we are tracking a cold front that will move through the region. That will keep rain and storm chances in the forecast for the start to next week. Afternoon highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s for Monday under partly to mostly sunny skies. Lows will drop into the 60s Monday night behind the cold front with a few clouds.

Rain chances are way more limited for Tuesday. most will remain dry, with only one or two storm chances possible. Highs will warm into the lower 80s with mostly sunny skies and lower humidity. Overnight lows will drop into the lower to middle 60s.

The cooler, less humid air sticks around for Wednesday. Skies will be sunny with highs in the middle 80s and overnight lows in the 60s.

The temperatures will rise for Thursday and Friday but rain chances remain near zero. Expect plenty of sunshine to end the week next week with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees and overnight lows in the 60s and 70s. The humid factor will remain lower for the end of the week making it feel much nicer to be outside.

