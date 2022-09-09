Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Just add water: Kellogg’s launches new cereal

There are four to choose from – Frosted Flakes, Raisin Bran Crunch, Froot Loops and Apple Jacks.
There are four to choose from – Frosted Flakes, Raisin Bran Crunch, Froot Loops and Apple Jacks.(Kellogg's via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Kellogg’s is putting a new spin on a breakfast classic.

The company has created new instabowls that just need water.

The little tubs of cereal have milk powder inside. When you add water and stir, the milk rehydrates and instantly creates milk and cereal.

There are four to choose from – Frosted Flakes, Raisin Bran Crunch, Froot Loops and Apple Jacks.

You can pop them in your cart at Walmart for $1.98 a bowl.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Alabama Department of Corrections representative said Jeffery Baldwin, who is warden II at...
ADOC: Elmore Correctional Facility administrator retiring following arrest
Montgomery police say a man is dead after a shooting Friday morning.
Man killed in Friday morning Montgomery shooting
Sunset on Lake Martin
Alabama is losing daylight at the fastest rate all year
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Inclement weather is in the forecast for Friday, which means a number of area high school...
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 4

Latest News

Raindrops are seen on a photograph left at the gates of Buckingham Palace by a mourner in...
LIVE: Charles becomes king, addresses nation; Britain mourns Queen Elizabeth
FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol in Washington, Jan....
Proud Boys Hawaii leader, friend plead guilty in Jan. 6 riot
FILE - President Joe Biden is visiting Ohio for the groundbreaking of a new Intel computer chip...
Biden at Ohio groundbreaking: Dems reviving manufacturing
Most students from families earning less than $100,000 annually will get free tuition, room and...
Princeton University offers free tuition for some families
Larry Lunnin is facing several charges, including second-degree murder.
Dad charged with murder in crash that killed improperly restrained 3-year-old