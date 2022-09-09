Man killed in Friday morning Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man is dead after a shooting Friday morning.

According to Montgomery Police Maj. Saba Coleman, police and fire medics responded to the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road around 4:10 a.m. regarding a person being shot. There, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Coleman said.

No other details on the shooting where made available.

