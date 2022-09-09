Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Man killed in Friday morning Montgomery shooting

Montgomery police say a man is dead after a shooting Friday morning.
Montgomery police say a man is dead after a shooting Friday morning.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man is dead after a shooting Friday morning.

According to Montgomery Police Maj. Saba Coleman, police and fire medics responded to the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road around 4:10 a.m. regarding a person being shot. There, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Coleman said.

No other details on the shooting where made available.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Alabama Department of Corrections representative said Jeffery Baldwin, who is warden II at...
ADOC: Elmore Correctional Facility administrator retiring following arrest
Sunset on Lake Martin
Alabama is losing daylight at the fastest rate all year
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Inclement weather is in the forecast for Friday, which means a number of area high school...
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 4
The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said Adrianna Taylor, 15, was found dead at a home last...
17-year-old charged in fentanyl overdose death of 15-year-old girl, deputies say

Latest News

New exhibit coming to the Museum of Alabama
New exhibit coming to the Museum of Alabama
A new tribute to some of the greatest moments in Alabama Radio will open Saturday at the...
‘Alabama Radio Moments’ explores history of radio in culture, technology in new exhibit at Museum of Alabama
Inclement weather is in the forecast for Friday, which means a number of area high school...
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 4
Perez Pickett, 23
Prayer vigil held for Prattville man killed in hit-and-run