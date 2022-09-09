Multi-vehicle crash causing major I-65 SB delays

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash, which is causing major traffic delays along a stretch of Interstate 65.

ALEA said the crash happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-65 near the 154 mile marker in Lowndes County. That’s between Letohatchee and Hope Hull.

ALEA said the a southbound lane is completely blocked and will remain so for an undetermined amount of time.

The Alabama Department of Transportation’s website indicates the crash involves an overturned vehicles and a reopening is not expected until around 7 p.m.

FIRST ALERT ROAD REPORT: Info from ALEA - “A multi-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:34 p.m. Fri, Sep 9, has caused a lane closure. The southbound lane of I-65 near the 154 mm, in Lowndes County is completely blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time.” pic.twitter.com/7jmcMJmK8z — Nick Gunter (@NickGunterWX) September 9, 2022

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating but have not provided any details on the number of vehicles involved or any injuries.

Commuters should expect delays or seek an alternate route at this time.

