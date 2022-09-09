Police ID man shot to death Friday in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of a man who was killed in a Friday morning shooting.

Investigators say 24-year-old Adarius Felder, of Montgomery, was pronounced dead on the scene after police and medics responded to 3500 block of Carter Hill Road around 4:10 a.m.

Few other details about the homicide have been released. No motive or suspect has been determined.

Police are asking anyone with information on the case to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.

Felder’s death marks the 47th homicide of 2022 in Montgomery.

