Prattville police searching for missing man

Prattville police are searching for George William Davis. He was reported missing on Sept. 8, 2022.(Source: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police are asking for the public’s help finding a man who’s been missing since early Thursday.

Authorities say 64-year-old George William Davis was last seen in the area of Interstate Park Drive at approximately 1:30 a.m. Police say Davis may have a condition that could impair her judgement.

Davis is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and approximately 180 pounds. He has hazel eyes and gray or partially gray hair. He was last seen wearing a brown shirt, blue jean shorts and black Nike shoes.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts should call the Prattville Police Department at 334-595-0208 or 911.

