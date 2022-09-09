Advertise
Prayer vigil held for Prattville man killed in hit-and-run

By Monae Stevens
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Prattville family is mourning the loss of their loved one on what would have been his birthday on Thursday.

Perez Bowman Pickett, 23, died in a hit-and-run pedestrian crash Sunday evening.

Pickett’s father, Rashaad Pickett, said he is still struggling to process the tragic loss.

“It’s really sad that he was taken the way he was,” Pickett said.

The suspect is still at large, and the family hopes they confess soon so they can feel at peace.

“If it’s an accident, please just come forward and turn yourself in so as a family we can get some closure,” Pickett said.

Pickett’s family and friends gathered at the Prattville Public Safety Center for a candlelight vigil and balloon release to celebrate his birthday.

The grieving father described his son as “determined” in everything he did.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Prattville police at 334-595-0208.

