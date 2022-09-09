Rainy today, scattered rain this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Deep tropical moisture is pushing northward into the Deep South. That will combine with a stalled out front along the Gulf Coast to allow for very high rain chances today. A few instances of flash flooding will be possible with the ground already wet and repeated waves of rain likely to push through.

Wet weather will be around all day today. (WSFA 12 News)

Some of the rain will be locally heavy and a few thunderstorms will probably mix in too. There should more plain rain as opposed to thunder and lightning today overall.

The chance of rain comes down this weekend, but still look for summertime scattered showers and thunderstorms both days. Highs will be in the lower 80s today and the middle to upper 80s this weekend. The warmer temperatures will be due to there being plenty of dry time throughout the weekend.

Rain today with scattered wet weather this weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

The chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms continues Monday as a fall cold front moves through the area. Behind that front will be the first expansive and true shot of fall-like weather beginning Monday night.

The muggy weather with dew points in the lower 70s will transition to comfortable weather with dew points in the 50s and 60s behind this front. That noticeable drop in humidity will allow for ample sunshine and much less in the way of cloud cover Tuesday thru at least Friday. The lower humidity will also support overnight lows in the 60s for everyone!

Wet weather through Monday, then a much-deserved dry stretch. (WSFA 12 News)

The forecast right now has middle and upper 60s, but there are signals point towards at least one night in the lower 60s! The afternoons won’t be very fall-like in the temperature department as highs head for the upper 80s. But with the lack of humidity it will feel significantly better!

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.