Victim killed in Montgomery double shooting identified

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of one victim killed in an early Sunday morning double shooting.

Police have since opened a death investigation in connection to the fatal shooting of Jarquerious Turner, 19, of Montgomery. Police and fire medics found Turner’s body around midnight Sunday after responding to a report of a shooting in the 800 block of Air Base Boulevard.

Police later responded to an area hospital where another man, who has not been identified, was being treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. That injury has since been linked to the Air Base Boulevard incident, police confirmed.

Investigators are still working to determine the circumstances of the case.

Anyone with information that could help solve the death investigation is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.

