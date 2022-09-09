Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Victim killed in Montgomery double shooting identified

The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of one victim killed in an early Sunday...
The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of one victim killed in an early Sunday morning double shooting.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of one victim killed in an early Sunday morning double shooting.

Police have since opened a death investigation in connection to the fatal shooting of Jarquerious Turner, 19, of Montgomery. Police and fire medics found Turner’s body around midnight Sunday after responding to a report of a shooting in the 800 block of Air Base Boulevard.

Police later responded to an area hospital where another man, who has not been identified, was being treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. That injury has since been linked to the Air Base Boulevard incident, police confirmed.

Investigators are still working to determine the circumstances of the case.

Anyone with information that could help solve the death investigation is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Alabama Department of Corrections representative said Jeffery Baldwin, who is warden II at...
ADOC: Elmore Correctional Facility administrator retiring following arrest
The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of a man who was killed in a Friday...
Police ID man shot to death Friday in Montgomery
Sunset on Lake Martin
Alabama is losing daylight at the fastest rate all year
Inclement weather is in the forecast for Friday, which means a number of area high school...
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 4
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne

Latest News

Alert canceled for Prattville woman missing over a week
Police Lights MGN
Missing person alert canceled for Prattville man
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash, which is causing...
Multi-vehicle crash causing major I-65 SB delays
The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of a man who was killed in a Friday...
Police ID man shot to death Friday in Montgomery