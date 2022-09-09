Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Weekend events to mark 9/11′s 21st anniversary

Sunday will mark the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
Sunday will mark the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.(KY3)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sunday will mark the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

There are a number of commemorative events happening across central and south Alabama to remember those who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

Saturday, Sept. 10 events include:

Montgomery

  • HandsOn River Region will mark the 21st anniversary by overseeing volunteer activity at area schools during a 9/11 Memorial Weekend of Service to promote service on this day and beyond. Projects will take place on Saturday and Sunday at three schools. Schools scheduled for Saturday are:
    • Davis Elementary School (3605 Rosa L. Parks Avenue Montgomery, AL 36105) from 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
    • Capitol Heights Middle School (116 Federal Drive Montgomery, AL 36107) from 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
  • A 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb honoring the 343 members of the FDNY firefighters killed at the World Trade Center will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at the Riverwalk Stadium. The public is invited to attend and climb 110 flights of stairs, or 2,220 steps.

Sunday, Sept. 11 events include:

Montgomery

  • Montgomery Fire/Rescue will hold a memorial service starting at 8:45 a.m. at MF/R headquarters on 19 Madison Avenue to honor those lost during the Sept. 11 attacks, as well as Montgomery’s firefighters who have died in service to the city.
  • HandsOn River Region will mark the 21st anniversary by overseeing volunteer activity at area schools during a 9/11 Memorial Weekend of Service to promote service on this day and beyond. Projects will take place on Saturday and Sunday at three schools. Schools scheduled for Sunday are:
    • Brewbaker Primary School (4445 Brewbaker Drive Montgomery, AL 36116) from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Prattville

  • The City of Prattville will host an Honor and Remembrance 9/11 Ceremony to honor those who lost their lives in the attacks and those who risked their lives in the rescue and recovery operations on Sept. 11, 2001. The ceremony starts promptly at 7:46 a.m. at the Public Safety Building at 201 Gin Shop Hill Road.

Enterprise

  • The City of Enterprise will hold a Patriot Day ceremony to remember 9/11 victims at the Wall of Freedom at Johnny Henderson Park starting at 7:20 a.m.

Fort Rucker

  • The Fort Rucker Directorate of Public Safety will host a 9/11 21st Anniversary Moving Tribute as a show of patriotism and support to memorialize those that perished on Sept. 11 and to remember the sacrifices made on that tragic day. The event will begin at 8 a.m. at Fire Station 1 with remarks and prayer before the start of the walk.

Troy

  • A 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb will be held at Troy University’s Veterans Stadium from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Participants will climb 1,980 steps, which represent the total number of stairs that were in the Twin Towers.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Alabama Department of Corrections representative said Jeffery Baldwin, who is warden II at...
ADOC: Elmore Correctional Facility administrator retiring following arrest
Montgomery police say a man is dead after a shooting Friday morning.
Man killed in Friday morning Montgomery shooting
Sunset on Lake Martin
Alabama is losing daylight at the fastest rate all year
Inclement weather is in the forecast for Friday, which means a number of area high school...
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 4
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne

Latest News

Alert canceled for Prattville woman missing over a week
The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs and the Alabama Department of Mental Health are...
New ADVA campaign brings awareness to veteran suicide prevention
Lee Co. investigators release sketch, continue search for man impersonating cop
Lee Co. investigators release sketch, continue search for man impersonating cop
Attempted murder suspect arrested following Bullock County manhunt