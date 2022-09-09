Weekend events to mark 9/11′s 21st anniversary

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sunday will mark the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

There are a number of commemorative events happening across central and south Alabama to remember those who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

Saturday, Sept. 10 events include:

Montgomery

HandsOn River Region will mark the 21st anniversary by overseeing volunteer activity at area schools during a 9/11 Memorial Weekend of Service to promote service on this day and beyond. Projects will take place on Saturday and Sunday at three schools. Schools scheduled for Saturday are: Davis Elementary School (3605 Rosa L. Parks Avenue Montgomery, AL 36105) from 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Capitol Heights Middle School (116 Federal Drive Montgomery, AL 36107) from 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

A 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb honoring the 343 members of the FDNY firefighters killed at the World Trade Center will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at the Riverwalk Stadium. The public is invited to attend and climb 110 flights of stairs, or 2,220 steps.

Sunday, Sept. 11 events include:

Montgomery

Montgomery Fire/Rescue will hold a memorial service starting at 8:45 a.m. at MF/R headquarters on 19 Madison Avenue to honor those lost during the Sept. 11 attacks, as well as Montgomery’s firefighters who have died in service to the city.

HandsOn River Region will mark the 21st anniversary by overseeing volunteer activity at area schools during a 9/11 Memorial Weekend of Service to promote service on this day and beyond. Projects will take place on Saturday and Sunday at three schools. Schools scheduled for Sunday are: Brewbaker Primary School (4445 Brewbaker Drive Montgomery, AL 36116) from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.



Prattville

The City of Prattville will host an Honor and Remembrance 9/11 Ceremony to honor those who lost their lives in the attacks and those who risked their lives in the rescue and recovery operations on Sept. 11, 2001. The ceremony starts promptly at 7:46 a.m. at the Public Safety Building at 201 Gin Shop Hill Road.

Enterprise

The City of Enterprise will hold a Patriot Day ceremony to remember 9/11 victims at the Wall of Freedom at Johnny Henderson Park starting at 7:20 a.m.

Fort Rucker

The Fort Rucker Directorate of Public Safety will host a 9/11 21st Anniversary Moving Tribute as a show of patriotism and support to memorialize those that perished on Sept. 11 and to remember the sacrifices made on that tragic day. The event will begin at 8 a.m. at Fire Station 1 with remarks and prayer before the start of the walk.

Troy

A 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb will be held at Troy University’s Veterans Stadium from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Participants will climb 1,980 steps, which represent the total number of stairs that were in the Twin Towers.

