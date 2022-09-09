Wetumpka High School students launch Tribal Talk

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - It all started with a challenge from a high school teacher. Four seniors at Wetumpka High School decided to give it a try.

“Mr. Goodin showed us a clip from Auburn High School,” said student Evan Ward. “They have a pre-game show and we thought we could do better.”

“He was like, ‘If y’all think that was rough, and y’all can do better, then do it,’” said student Dustin Johnson. “A light bulb went on and we said, ‘Yeah let’s do it.’”

And that’s how it was born.

“It’s called Tribal Talk,” said student Gavan Baxley. “It’s our pre-game show. We film every Wednesday and it comes out Friday mornings before the games.”

Wetumpka High School students created Tribal Talk, a sports show to highlight Wetumpka athletics. (WSFA)

The hosts of Tribal Talk have taken broadcast classes together for years. Now they’ve turned the theater stage into Wetumpka’s own SportsCenter. They learned real fast this is fun but not easy.

“We have to plan a lot more than we thought we would,” said Ward. “There’s a lot of work behind the scenes.”

“Every Friday when we post it, it’s just a relief,” said student Taylor Gunn. ”We love seeing views go up and the community react to it.”

Talking Wetumpka sports, and making game day picks, could be just the beginning.

“Eventually I’d like to be calling Saturday night football games on ESPN,” said Baxley.

They’ve already learned some good lessons.

“Go with the flow,” said Ward. “Even if you mess up, just keep going.”

It seems to be catching on.

“It’s something the community can see,” said Gunn. “We’ll be just walking in Wetumpka and people will come and say ‘you’re on Tribal Talk.’”

“I also want them to have a good laugh, seeing some high school kids in suits trying to be professional,” said Johnson.

They’re doing more than trying. Tribal Talk is taking over in Wetumpka. You can check out some of their past work on Tribal Talk, Episode 1, Episode 2, and Episode 3.

