Alabama takes on Texas in Austin

AUSTIN, Tex. (WBRC) - Top-ranked Alabama meets Texas Saturday for the first time since a national championship matchup in January 2010. That Alabama win marked the first of Nick Saban’s six national titles with the Crimson Tide.

Beating Saban and Alabama would be a statement for Texas and second-year coach Steve Sarkisian that the Longhorns are ready to ascend again.

The Crimson Tide are big road favorites behind Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Bryce Young and rush linebacker Will Anderson.

