Disaster Preparedness Month: How to pack your emergency bag

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The month of September is National Preparedness Month, which is promoted for awareness of preparing for natural disasters.

Monica Barnes, care coordinator with Central Alabama Aging Consortium, says staying ready for natural disasters like tornadoes, flooding, fires and winter storms makes the recovery process much more straightforward.

“These are things that we have to be prepared for,” Barnes said. “We have to be proactive with it so we’re not reacting.”

Barnes mentioned one woman from Lee County was able to recover quicker from the March 2019 tornado because she had the necessary items she needed to identify herself to the Red Cross.

Barnes added each household should have one emergency bag stored in a safe place at the home and one inside each car with the following items:

A copy of driver’s licenses and ID cards, birth certificates, and marriage certificates

A copy of property deeds, bank account numbers

A list of prescriptions and healthcare providers

Non-perishable foods

Change of clothes

Blankets

Flashlight

batteries

Emergency blanket

Water

First aid kit

Coloring books or toys for children

Barnes said it’s critical that elderly people and people with disabilities take extra care in being prepared for disasters if they live alone, saying “they are the most vulnerable.”

“Oftentimes they’re the last to leave, if this person doesn’t drive, and they are always paying someone, who are you going to pay to come to get you in a natural disaster?” she said.

The care coordinator said caregivers should also have a plan in the event of a natural disaster so they can look after themselves and the people they are caring for.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.