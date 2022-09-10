Scattered rain & storm chances remain in the First Alert forecast

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Saturday has featured plenty of clouds with a few places seeing sunshine. Scattered showers and storms have populated across the region and will linger through the evening.

Clouds will stick around through tonight and rain coverage will diminish. Patchy fog will be possible for locations across Central and South Alabama. Low temperatures will hover near 70 degrees.

Sunday will again feature plenty of clouds and some sunshine mixed in. Afternoon highs will warm into the 80s with the muggy factor staying noticeable. Scattered showers and storms remain in the forecast that will linger into the evening. Lows Sunday night will fall into the 60s and 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Monday we are tracking a cold front that will swing through the region. That will keep pockets of rain and storm chances in the First Alert forecast. Afternoon highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s for Monday under partly to mostly sunny skies.

Once the cold front clears the area rain chances will diminish. Low temperatures are forecasted to drop into the 50s and 60s under clear skies and lowering humidity values, giving us a taste of Fall for the remainder of the week.

After a crisp start to Tuesday we are tracking plenty of sunshine during the day. Afternoon highs will warm into the 60s and the humid factor will be way more comfortable. Overnight lows Tuesday into Wednesday will again dip into the 50s and 60s under mostly clear skies.

The cooler, less humid air continues for Wednesday. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the middle 80s and overnight lows in the 50s and 60s.

The temperatures will start to rise for Thursday and Friday, rain chances return but will be limited in nature. Expect plenty of sunshine to end the work and school week with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees and overnight lows in the 60s and 70s. The humid factor will rise slightly but not back to the sticky category, meaning it will feel pleasant to be out and about.

This weather trend does look to continue for the start to next weekend. Rain chances will remain limited in nature under partly to mostly sunny skies. Afternoon highs next weekend will hover in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

