Alabama State falls to UCLA 45-7

PASADENA, Cali. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Hornets suffered their first loss of the 2022 football season against UCLA at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California.

The UCLA Bruins were first to score. With 7:58 left in the first quarter, running back Keegan Jones punched it in for a two-yard rushing touchdown. The Bruins went on to score another touchdown in the quarter, leaving the Hornets scoreless.

But it wasn’t long before Alabama State got in on the scoring action. With 13:53 remaining in the second quarter, Quarterback Myles Crawley found receiver Jeremiah Hixon, who completed the 21-yard touchdown reception.

UCLA answered back with a field goal sandwiched in between two more touchdowns in the second quarter.

The Bruins led the game at halftime 31-7.

UCLA returned with fire early in the second half. Running back T.J. Harden scored a 13-yard rushing touchdown with 12:23 remaining in the third quarter.

UCLA’s spark continued into the fourth quarter. With 13:24 remaining in the game, running back Christian Grubb scored a 7-yard rushing TD, the final score of the game.

The Bruins defeated the Hornets 45-7.

Alabama State is now 2-1 for the season. The Hornets are off next week and will return for their next home game on Sept. 24 against Prairie View A&M.

