Auburn man arrested for distribution of a controlled substance including fentanyl

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police arrested a man for distributing a controlled substance, including fentanyl.

On Sept. 9, Auburn police arrested 26-year-old Cameron Howard Campbell on a felony warrant charging him with distribution of a controlled substance - including fentanyl.

The arrest stems from a narcotics investigation conducted by the Auburn Police Department. During the investigation, Campbell was developed as a suspect that distributed an illegal substance containing suspected fentanyl. After further investigation, officers obtained an arrest warrant for Campbell and arrested him on September 9.

According to the Drug Enforcement Agency, fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50-100 times stronger than morphine.

Public warnings published by the DEA describe fentanyl as being used to “lace” other narcotics, which can result in overdose deaths involving victims who unknowingly encounter the dangerous drug from illicit sales.

Campbell was transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $25,000 bond. This case remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Department.

