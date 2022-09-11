Huntingdon escapes Birmingham-Southern in 38-35 thriller

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - Huntingdon defeated Birmingham-Southern in a thrilling road game Saturday night.

The Hawks were first to score at General Charles C. Krulak Stadium. Running back Kahari McReynolds scored a 31-yard rushing touchdown with 5:28 remaining in the first quarter. The Panthers quickly responded as wide receiver Branden Rew caught a 35-yard TD pass.

Both teams scored back-to-back touchdowns early in the second quarter, tying the game 14-14. Huntingdon scored another TD with 9:11 in the quarter but missed the field goal. Birmingham-Southern answered back with a TD of their own. A field goal gave the Panthers a one-point lead over the Hawks with 8:18 left in the quarter.

But the Hawks returned with a late field goal and led the game 23-21 into halftime.

After an almost scoreless third quarter, the Panthers scored a TD with 1:50 remaining, putting them back on top, 29-23.

The flip flopping continued into the final quarter. Huntingdon scored a touchdown with 7:16 left in the game followed by a TD for Birmingham-Southern with 4:10 remaining.

A final Huntingdon touchdown with 1:09 left in the game would give them a 38-35 victory over Birmingham Southern. This win gave the Hawks their first Wesley Cup achievement since 2017.

The Huntingdon Hawks are now 1-1 for the season. Their next game will be against Guilford in North Carolina on Sept. 17 at 12 p.m.

