Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Huntingdon escapes No. 25 BSC in 38-35 thriller

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - Huntingdon defeated No. 25 Birmingham-Southern in a thrilling road game Saturday night.

The Hawks were first to score at General Charles C. Krulak Stadium. Running back Kahari McReynolds scored a 31-yard rushing touchdown with 5:28 remaining in the first quarter. The Panthers quickly responded as wide receiver Branden Rew caught a 35-yard TD pass.

Both teams scored back-to-back touchdowns early in the second quarter, tying the game 14-14. Huntingdon scored another TD with 9:11 in the quarter but missed the field goal. Birmingham-Southern answered back with a TD of their own. A field goal gave the Panthers a one-point lead over the Hawks with 8:18 left in the quarter.

But the Hawks returned with a late field goal and led the game 23-21 into halftime.

After an almost scoreless third quarter, the Panthers scored a TD with 1:50 remaining, putting them back on top, 29-23.

The flip flopping continued into the final quarter. Huntingdon scored a touchdown with 7:16 left in the game followed by a TD for Birmingham-Southern with 4:10 remaining.

A final Huntingdon touchdown with 1:09 left in the game followed by a two-point conversion would give the Hawks a 38-35 victory over Birmingham Southern. This win gave the Hawks their first Wesley Cup achievement since 2017.

“I’m really proud of the way our guys continued to fight,” said Huntingdon head coach Mike Turk.“ We made a ton of mistakes and it would have been easy for our guys to think that it wasn’t going to be their night. They kept believing in each other though, and we found a way to win.”

The Huntingdon Hawks are now 1-1 for the season. They will travel to play Guilford in North Carolina next Saturday at 12 p.m. CST.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of a man who was killed in a Friday...
Police ID man shot to death Friday in Montgomery
Sunset on Lake Martin
Alabama is losing daylight at the fastest rate all year
A multi-vehicle crash has been cleared on I-65 in Lowndes County, according to the Alabama Law...
Multi-vehicle crash cleared on I-65 SB
Inclement weather is in the forecast for Friday, which means a number of area high school...
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 4
The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of one victim killed in an early Sunday...
Victim killed in Montgomery double shooting identified

Latest News

Troy defeats Alabama A&M 38-17
Troy defeats Alabama A&M 38-17
Troy hosts Alabama A&M
Troy defeats Alabama A&M 38-17
Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford (9) carries the ball against San Jose State during the first...
Auburn defeats San José State 24-16
The Alabama State Hornets suffered their first loss of the 2022 football season against UCLA.
Alabama State falls to UCLA 45-7