Lightning strikes Macon County water pumping station, EMA says

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A water pumping station in the Shorter area was struck by lightning, causing customers to be without water service, according to Macon County EMA director Frank Lee.

Lee said impacted areas include Shady Grove Road, Highway 80 West and several connected roads and streets.

The EMA director said the Macon County Water Authority is currently working to resolve the issue.

Additionally, the National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Macon County, which is in effect until 2 p.m.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.