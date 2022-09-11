Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Lightning strikes Macon County water pumping station, EMA says

(Storyblocks)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A water pumping station in the Shorter area was struck by lightning, causing customers to be without water service, according to Macon County EMA director Frank Lee.

Lee said impacted areas include Shady Grove Road, Highway 80 West and several connected roads and streets.

The EMA director said the Macon County Water Authority is currently working to resolve the issue.

Additionally, the National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Macon County, which is in effect until 2 p.m.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Department says they are continuing to investigate the death of...
GRAPHIC: Man arrested after beheading woman in street, report says
The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of one victim killed in an early Sunday...
Victim killed in Montgomery double shooting identified
The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of a man who was killed in a Friday...
Police ID man shot to death Friday in Montgomery
Inclement weather is in the forecast for Friday, which means a number of area high school...
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 4
Sunset on Lake Martin
Alabama is losing daylight at the fastest rate all year

Latest News

Montgomery County's Policy Council hosts health & literacy fair
Montgomery County's Policy Council hosts health & literacy fair
Prattville American Legion Post hosts session on veterans benefits, claims
Prattville American Legion Post hosts session on veterans benefits, claims
Alabama Radio Moments exhibit opens at Dept. of Archives
Alabama Radio Moments exhibit opens at Dept. of Archives
9/11 memorial stair climb raises funds for fallen firefighters
9/11 memorial stair climb raises funds for fallen firefighters