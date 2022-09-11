Advertise
Montgomery Fire Dept. honors fallen 9/11 heroes, local first responders

Nearly 3,000 were killed in the September 11th, 2001, terrorist attacks.
Nearly 3,000 were killed in the September 11th, 2001, terrorist attacks.(WSFA 12 News)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The sound of a bell rang throughout downtown Montgomery on Sunday as firefighters honored their brothers and sisters lost in the line of duty.

“We vow to never forget,” said Montgomery Fire Chief Miford Jordan.

Nearly 3,000 were killed in the September 11th, 2001, terrorist attacks – including 343 firefighters and numerous other first responders.

It is a day that that resonates with fire officials. The chief recalled the distinct feeling firefighters get while on the scene.

“You get this gut feeling, telling you this one is going to be dangerous and you may not make it home,” Jordan said.

It was unfortunate reality for many of those who have served. The ceremony also paid tribute to all fallen first responders – including Montgomery firefighters.

People lifted up their voices in prayer, in remembrance of their sacrifice.

“Lord, on that awful day, we witnessed something distinctively American, ordinary citizens, rising to the occasion and responding with extraordinary acts of heroism,” Fire Chaplain Ben Alpert prayed out loud.

It was a day Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed said brought America’s together – regardless of political party, race or beliefs.

“It would not be hate that would win, but rather it would be valor and unity that prevailed on that day,” Reed said.

