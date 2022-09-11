Troy defeats Alabama A&M 38-17

Advertise
Troy hosts Alabama A&M
Troy hosts Alabama A&M(Source: Troy University Athletics)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Sep. 8, 2022
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans defeated Alabama A&M in a home game Saturday night at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The Bulldogs were to score in this game. With 3:37 remaining in the first quarter, kicker Zach Alvarez nailed a 47-yard field goal.

The Trojans got on the score board in the second quarter of the game. Quarterback Gunnar Watson threw a 12-yard TD pass to wide receiver Rajae’ Johnson with 38 seconds remaining in the quarter, putting Troy in the lead at halftime.

The Trojans quickly expanded their lead in the second half. Watson threw to tight end Deyunkrea Lewis, who sprinted for a 40-yard touchdown reception with 13:31 left in the third quarter. Troy went on to score two more touchdowns during this quarter, going into the fourth quarter 25 points ahead of the Bulldogs.

The most points of the game were scored in the fourth quarter. Troy was the first to score in the final quarter with a 30-yard field goal. It would give them a 31-3 lead over Alabama A&M.

The Trojans scored a final touchdown while the Bulldogs scored their two TDs of the game.

In the end, the Troy Trojans prevailed, winning the game 38-17.

This marked the first win for new Troy head coach Jon Sumrall.

The Trojans are now 1-1 for the season. They will travel to play App State next Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

