Tuskegee falls to Hampton 42-10

HAMPTON, Va. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Golden Tigers suffered their second loss of the season in a non-conference matchup against the Hampton Pirates Saturday night.

Hampton was first on the scoreboard at Armstrong Stadium as quarterback Malcolm Mays ran a seven-yard touchdown with 8:27 remaining in the first quarter. The Pirates would score another TD, leaving Tuskegee with zero points as the game headed into the second quarter.

Hampton scored a 29-yard TD run early in the second quarter, expanding their lead to 21-0 over Tuskegee.

But it wasn’t long before the Golden Tigers were finally able to add their first points to the scoreboard. With 5:52 remaining in the second quarter, wide receiver Keynon Webb caught a 25-yard pass from quarterback Bryson Williams to score a touchdown..

Hampton led Tuskegee 21-7 at halftime.

Yet another touchdown run by the Pirates would further expand their lead over the Golden Tigers with 10:14 left in the third quarter.

Tuskegee managed to get a double-digit score when kicker Arnes Huskic scored a 35-yard field goal with 6:20 left in the quarter following 12 plays and 57 yards.

The two teams continued to battle it out and headed into the final quarter of the game with Hampton over Tuskegee 28-10.

The Pirates were able to score two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter of the game for a dominate lead over the Golden Tigers.

Hampton defeated Tuskegee 42-10.

The Tuskegee Golden Tigers are now 0-2 and will remain on the road next week as they face in-state opponent West Alabama Saturday at 6 p.m. CST.

