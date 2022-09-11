Tuskegee University rolls out new virtual health tool

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee University has unveiled a new tool that allows for extended access to primary care services.

The institution partnered with virtual health company OnMed for an on-campus care station.

The new platform is not only available to students, faculty and staff. It’s also accessible at no cost to the residents of Macon County, according to university officials. This was made possible through the leadership of Tuskegee’s Center for Rural Health and Economic Equity, the school announced.

“Tuskegee University has a long history of bringing trusted healthcare to rural spaces in the state of Alabama and worldwide,” said President Dr. Charlotte P. Morris. “Hosting the very first OnMed Care Station in the state of Alabama is another affirmative step that Tuskegee University has taken to build on our community and strategic partnerships by providing healthcare after hours and on weekends for students and residents of Tuskegee. We hope this pilot station will extend across the Alabama Black Belt counties and provide healthcare services for even more residents.”

Featuring Tuskegee’s colors of crimson and old gold, the care station is located in the atrium of the Margaret Murray Washington Hall building, near the Lincoln Gates main entrance of the campus. It is equipped with a screen that connects patients to face-to-face with a clinician.

“We couldn’t be more excited and prouder of our partnership with Tuskegee University,” said Tom Vanderheyden, CEO of OnMed. “They represent the best reflection of our mission and purpose and certainly the quality of partners we aspire to have. We are committed to working with the leadership of Tuskegee and their broader constituents to advance the core tenets of access and affordability across the region and the country, and to deliver a valued health care experience to their students, faculty, and staff.”

Along with prescribing medications via e-prescriptions, officials said OnMed clinicians work with the Tuskegee Student Health Center to arrange necessary follow-up or extended care required.

