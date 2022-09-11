Volunteers at MPS campuses for 9/11 day of service

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - While many are using the 21st anniversary of the September 11 attacks as a time to reflect, volunteers rolled up their sleeves and completed a day of service at Montgomery Public Schools.

The volunteers spent the day at Davis Elementary School and Capitol Heights Middle School to do basic maintenance inside the building such as repainting the bathrooms and touching up a few classrooms with a coat of paint.

“A fresh coat of paint goes a long way,” said Davis Elementary principal Tyler Merrell.

Merrell added that volunteers painting the schools is a way of giving back to those who answered the call and paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“In no way, shape, or form am I comparing what our volunteers are doing to the events of 9/11,” Merrell said. “But they are putting the scholars first. They’re putting others’ needs above their own.”

Volunteer Dean Martinez said the small acts of service are what keeps the country together during unprecedented times.

“The day after 911, I think, is when the country was most united,” Martinez said.

The volunteer also added helping schools with small maintenance jobs will make a difference in the students’ lives by showing them that their community cares.

“I want to eliminate any kind of you know, distractions potentially to where they might not feel their learning environment is the nicest,” he said, “now we can give them something to be proud of on Monday morning.”

HandsOn River Region plans to oversee volunteer service in area schools to help with keeping up with maintenance at MPS.

The next day of service will take place on Sept. 11 at Brewbaker Primary School from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

You can sign up to volunteer here .

