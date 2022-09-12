Advertise
15th annual Breakfast for Babies takes place Friday in Montgomery

After a two-year absence, Chappy’s Deli is set to hold its 15th annual Breakfast for Babies fundraiser in 2022.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a two-year absence, Chappy’s Deli is set to hold its 15th annual Breakfast for Babies fundraiser starting again in 2022!

The fundraiser, which didn’t occur in 2020 or 2021 because of the COVID-19 health pandemic, will take place on Sept. 16 at the restaurant’s Perry Hill Road location.

This year’s fundraiser will go to support the Baptist Health Foundation, specifically its two local newborn intensive care units, or NICUs for short.

From 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., an $8 donation will get you a breakfast of scrambled eggs, bacon, cheese grits, a biscuit, Conecuh sausage, a Millie Ray’s sweet roll, and orange juice.

For a $25 donation, you will also receive a limited-edition Breakfast for Babies T-shirt from Boosters. Chappies will even deliver them free to your office, home or event if you order 20 or more breakfasts!

Preorders are being accepted through Wednesday, Sept. 14.

