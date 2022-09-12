AG: Montgomery homicide case reinstated after time limit rule overturned

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said the Alabama Supreme Court has overruled a time limit previously set for state homicide cases. The ruling allows a case out of Montgomery to move forward.

According to Marshall’s office, the state Supreme Court overruled a 2003 decision on Friday that had upheld the “year-and-a-day rule,” which allowed homicide prosecutions only if the victim died within one year and a day of the criminal act. He said the court agreed with the state that the Legislature annulled the rule when it updated the criminal code in 1980.

“By the Supreme Court’s denial of application of the year-and-a day rule in this murder case, Alabama is one of the last states to effectively abolish the centuries-old common-law rule that has outlived its purpose due to advances in medical technology,” Marshall said in a statement.

The state high court’s decision reinstates the capital murder case against 48-year-old John Grant. Grant is accused of shooting Earl Mock with a shotgun at close range on Sept. 24, 2017. The affidavit states Mock was inside a vehicle at the time.

Mock was on life support for almost fifteen months, Marshall said. After removal from life support, Mock died on Dec. 26, 2018. He was 45 years old.

After Grant was indicted on a capital murder charge, his attorneys moved to dismiss the indictment citing the “year-and-a-day rule.” Grant’s motion was denied by the Montgomery County Circuit Court, but the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals set aside the trial court’s order and issued an order directing the circuit court to dismiss Grant’s indictment.

Friday’s decision by the state Supreme Court reinstates it.

“The Supreme Court has appropriately allowed the murder case to proceed so that the State can seek justice for Mock and his family,” Marshall said.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.