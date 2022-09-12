Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Avoiding credit card skimmers at the gas pump

Avoid card skimmers at the pump
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Filling up the gas tank is so common, we can become complacent, but you need to beware in order to avoid credit card fraud.

Many times when filling up our gas tanks, we’re in a rush to get somewhere but Clay Ingram with AAA Alabama says you need to pause and take a moment to better protect yourself.

Gas skimmers are devices that thieves attach over card slots at gas pumps. They can be used to save and store credit card information, but there are simple things to avoid falling victims to these.

You may notice many pumps have serial-numbered security stickers. If this is ripped, someone may have tampered with it. Avoid these at all possible!

Ingram also says going inside to pay is the safest option but if you can’t, make sure to use a credit card instead of a debit card. He adds there are also certain pumps less likely to have a skimmer.

“Typically when we do see these skimmers attached to the pump, they usually do them on the pumps that are furthest from the line of sight from inside the store so the furthest from the front door of the store,” said Ingram. “So if you have a choice, use the pump that’s a little closer to the door as well and that might offer a little bit of protection as well.”

He encourages you to inspect the card scanner before swiping your card. If it looks like someone tampered with it, use a different pump and but tell the gas station attendant right away.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen dies after Lowndes County interstate crash
The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of one victim killed in an early Sunday...
Victim killed in Montgomery double shooting identified
The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of a man who was killed in a Friday...
Police ID man shot to death Friday in Montgomery
The San Mateo County Sheriff's Department says they are continuing to investigate the death of...
GRAPHIC: Man arrested after beheading woman in street, report says
Larry Lunnin is facing several charges, including second-degree murder.
Dad charged with murder in crash that killed improperly restrained 3-year-old

Latest News

2022′s Guardian Championship will feature 120 female professional golfers from nearly 30...
Guardian Championship set to start Friday in Prattville
After a two-year absence, Chappy’s Deli is set to hold its 15th annual Breakfast for Babies...
15th annual Breakfast for Babies takes place Friday in Montgomery
Teen dies after Lowndes County interstate crash
Montgomery Fire Dept. honors fallen 9/11 heroes, local first responders
Montgomery Fire Dept. honors fallen 9/11 heroes, local first responders