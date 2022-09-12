Fall cold front arrives today, brings changes to the forecast

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As we slip deeper into September, a lot of people are wondering when we might feel our first taste of cooler air. Thankfully, you won’t have to wait too much longer! We are monitoring a cold front that looks to clear the state later tonight, while means all the summertime mugginess and higher rain chances will be a thing of the past (at least for a little while!). After today things will feel and look much, much better.

That doesn’t mean today will be without moisture... there will still be plenty of humidity in the atmosphere, so clouds and an occasional shower can’t be ruled out. Temperatures will max out in the mid 80s for many.

Then comes the relief we have been waiting on! By the time you head out the door tomorrow morning it will feel completely different than it does this morning.

The humidity takes a tumble tonight. (WSFA 12 News)

Everyone will be in the 60s, and some upper 50s are possible in the coolest of spots. The sky will be mostly clear and the humidity will be noticeably missing. What makes it even better is that it won’t be a brief appearance by fall... the lower humidity and sunshine will stick around through the upcoming weekend.

Highs will go from the mid 80s tomorrow to the upper 80s for the rest of the forecast period. Some lower 90s will be possible thanks to the abundance of sunshine and drier air that will be in place.

Now those kinds of temperatures may not exactly scream “fall” but it’s the lack of humidity and cooler overnights in the 60s that will be fall-like, not the high temperatures. This drier air helps temperatures cool off and heat up more effectively, so bigger temperature swings from the morning into the afternoon are expected.

Temperatures will be in the upper 80s most of the week. (WSFA 12 News)

Even with highs pushing 90°, the lower humidity will help make it feel like a comfortable, drier heat. The humidity values do slowly creep up this weekend, which will allow some afternoon clouds to develop. There won’t be any rain or storms, but you may at least notice the uptick in humidity (still a far cry from the classic summertime humidity we know and love).

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.