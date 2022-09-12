Fall cold front arrives today

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The well-advertised fall cold front will finally pass through today, sending the mugginess and rain packing. After today things will feel and look much, much better.

It will be muggy today with a few showers and storms. (WSFA 12 News)

Until it clears everyone late this evening there will still be plenty of humidity. There is also a chance of a few showers and thunderstorms today as the front pushes through. Those chances aren’t very high around 30%, but it’s a possibility. Temperatures today will reach the middle 80s.

Then comes the relief we have been waiting on for months. By the time you head out the door tomorrow morning it will feel completely different than it does this morning.

The humidity takes a tumble tonight. (WSFA 12 News)

Everyone will be in the 60s, with upper 50s possible in the coolest of spots. The sky will be mostly clear and the humidity will be gone. What makes it even better is that it won’t be a brief appearance by fall...the lower humidity and sunshine will stick around through the upcoming weekend.

Highs will go from the mid-80s tomorrow to the upper 80s for the rest of the forecast period. Some lower 90s will be possible thanks to the abundance of sunshine and drier air that will be in place. Now those kinds of temperatures may not exactly scream “fall.” It’s the lack of humidity and cooler overnights in the 60s that will be fall-like, not the high temperatures.

Temperatures will be in the upper 80s most of the week. (WSFA 12 News)

Even with highs pushing 90 degrees, the lower humidity will help make it feel like a comfortable heat. A dry heat, if you will. The humidity values do slowly creep up this weekend, which will allow some afternoon clouds to develop. There won’t be any rain or storms, but you may at least notice the uptick in humidity (still a far cry from the classic summertime humidity we know and love).

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.