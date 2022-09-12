Guardian Championship set to start Friday in Prattville

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Some of the world’s best female professional golfers will take a swing at winning The Guardian Championship this upcoming weekend.

The 2022′s championship will feature 120 golfers from nearly 30 countries on the LPGA’s Epson Tour.

They’ll take on the 54-hole tournament on the Senator Course in Prattville at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail’s Capitol Hill location.

The championship gets into full swing Friday, Sept. 16, and runs through Sunday, Sept. 18.

Those wanting to see the action in person can attend the event with FREE admission! Gates open at 6:30 a.m. each day. Volunteers are also still needed. You can sign up HERE.

WSFA 12 News will have special coverage throughout the week.

