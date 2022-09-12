Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Guardian Championship set to start Friday in Prattville

2022′s Guardian Championship will feature 120 female professional golfers from nearly 30...
2022′s Guardian Championship will feature 120 female professional golfers from nearly 30 countries on the LPGA’s Epson Tour.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Some of the world’s best female professional golfers will take a swing at winning The Guardian Championship this upcoming weekend.

The 2022′s championship will feature 120 golfers from nearly 30 countries on the LPGA’s Epson Tour.

They’ll take on the 54-hole tournament on the Senator Course in Prattville at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail’s Capitol Hill location.

The championship gets into full swing Friday, Sept. 16, and runs through Sunday, Sept. 18.

Those wanting to see the action in person can attend the event with FREE admission! Gates open at 6:30 a.m. each day. Volunteers are also still needed. You can sign up HERE.

WSFA 12 News will have special coverage throughout the week.

Find a typo or grammatical error? Let us know by CLICKING HERE. (Please include the article’s headline.)

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen dies after Lowndes County interstate crash
The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of one victim killed in an early Sunday...
Victim killed in Montgomery double shooting identified
The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of a man who was killed in a Friday...
Police ID man shot to death Friday in Montgomery
The San Mateo County Sheriff's Department says they are continuing to investigate the death of...
GRAPHIC: Man arrested after beheading woman in street, report says
Larry Lunnin is facing several charges, including second-degree murder.
Dad charged with murder in crash that killed improperly restrained 3-year-old

Latest News

Tuskegee lost on the road against Hampton Saturday night.
Tuskegee falls to Hampton 42-10
Troy defeats Alabama A&M 38-17
Troy defeats Alabama A&M 38-17
Troy hosts Alabama A&M
Troy defeats Alabama A&M 38-17
Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford (9) carries the ball against San Jose State during the first...
Auburn defeats San José State 24-16