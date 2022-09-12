Advertise
Missing autistic child, 5, found dead in waterway near home

By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – A missing 5-year-old child in Florida was found dead near his home, according to officials.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said Dahud Jolicoeur was autistic, nonverbal and couldn’t swim.

During a search, investigators found Dahud dead in a waterway about a block from his home.

The sheriff’s office is asking for thoughts and prayers for the family.

Further details were not given.

