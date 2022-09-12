Advertise
Motorcyclist dead following wreck on I-85 NB near Perry Hill Road

A motorcycle crash near Perry Hill on I-85 NB caused delays Monday.
A motorcycle crash near Perry Hill on I-85 NB caused delays Monday.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A motorcyclist is dead after a two-vehicle wreck on Interstate 85 northbound near Perry Hill Road Monday morning, according to Montgomery police.

According to Maj. Saba Coleman, police and medics responded to the interstate just after 11 a.m. regarding a crash involving a motorcycle and a car. There, they found the motorcyclist, a man, with fatal injuries.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Coleman said the driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

The interstate remains closed, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation. Motorists are being advised to avoid the area and use an alternate route.

