Motorcyclist dead following wreck on I-85 NB near Perry Hill Road

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A motorcyclist is dead after a two-vehicle wreck on Interstate 85 northbound near Perry Hill Road Monday morning, according to Montgomery police.

According to Maj. Saba Coleman, police and medics responded to the interstate just after 11 a.m. regarding a crash involving a motorcycle and a car. There, they found the motorcyclist, a man, with fatal injuries.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Coleman said the driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

The interstate remains closed, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation. Motorists are being advised to avoid the area and use an alternate route.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.