MPS warns students against ‘One Chip Challenge’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools is warning its students about a dangerous social media trend that has made its way to Montgomery.

According to MPS, the “One Chip Challenge” involves eating a chip made with two of the hottest peppers in the world. The participant is then encouraged to avoid food or drink for an hour.

The challenge has circulated nationwide and has made its way to Montgomery, MPS said in a release.

Reported symptoms of the challenge include severe abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting and difficulty breathing which could last more than 24 hours after eating these chips. MPS is asking that parents discuss with their children the dangers of participating in this and other social media challenges.

Those with comments or questions are asked to email parent.info@mps.k12.al.us.

