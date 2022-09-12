Pike Road High School’s Amanda Fuller teaches anatomy, physiology and life lessons

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - Thankfully, the gurney and patient in the hallway at Pike Road High School are all a part of staged scenario. But, if it were a real-world emergency, Amanda Fuller, a Pike Road High School teacher, wants to ensure her students are prepared.

“They are working on videos to show that they know directional terminology for my anatomy and physiology classes,” Fuller said.

Fuller teaches some challenging subjects at PRHS, including anatomy, physiology, and environmental science. She’s been at the school for six years now and works to incorporate technology and interactive teaching methods to make learning fun. She said loves science and high school students.

“I just love these kids. They’re a lot more mature, and they’re turning into real adults at this point, they’re able to have conversations about what they want to do with their life,” Fuller said.

Not only does she love teaching her teens, but Fuller also loves this school and this community.

“Pike Road is a community,” Fuller said. “I feel like everybody who lives here is invested and they want to make the school a great place.”

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.