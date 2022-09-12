Advertise
Pike Road High School’s Amanda Fuller teaches anatomy, physiology and life lessons

Mrs. Fuller, you're this week's Class Act!
Mrs. Fuller, you're this week's Class Act!
By Jasmine Williams
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - Thankfully, the gurney and patient in the hallway at Pike Road High School are all a part of staged scenario. But, if it were a real-world emergency, Amanda Fuller, a Pike Road High School teacher, wants to ensure her students are prepared.

“They are working on videos to show that they know directional terminology for my anatomy and physiology classes,” Fuller said.

Fuller teaches some challenging subjects at PRHS, including anatomy, physiology, and environmental science. She’s been at the school for six years now and works to incorporate technology and interactive teaching methods to make learning fun. She said loves science and high school students.

“I just love these kids. They’re a lot more mature, and they’re turning into real adults at this point, they’re able to have conversations about what they want to do with their life,” Fuller said.

Not only does she love teaching her teens, but Fuller also loves this school and this community.

“Pike Road is a community,” Fuller said. “I feel like everybody who lives here is invested and they want to make the school a great place.”

