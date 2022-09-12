Teen killed in Lowndes County interstate crash

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Friday afternoon crash in Lowndes County has claimed the life of a teen, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Sunday.

ALEA said the 18-year-old was driving a car that was stopped on Interstate 65, about 10 miles south of Hope Hull, when the vehicle was struck by an SUV. The teen was transported to a local hospital and later died, troopers said.

Authorities said the two-vehicle crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Friday near the 154 mile marker.

No further details were released as ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue their investigation.

