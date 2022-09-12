Troy University’s ROTC program honors 9/11 first responders

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy University’s ROTC program held their second 9/11 honorary event in Veterans Memorial Stadium Sunday.

Students and community members in Troy climbed steps equaling the amount first responder rushed up to save those in the World Trade Center.

Brendon Carney, a member of the ROTC, wasn’t alive during the horrific day, but knew of the importance it was to the United States.

“I’ve seen all the videos, heard the stories people told me,” Carney recalled. “I can, kind of, put myself in their shoes and, kind of, feel how they felt. I just know it was a hard time in US history.”

The Troy police and fire departments also took part in the event.

Fire sergeant Brandon Carpenter says this was an easy way to give back.

“World’s greatest job there ever was, just get to give back to the community,” Carpenter said. “People don’t call us on their best day, they call us on their worst.”

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.