Vehicle fire blocks lanes on I-65 SB near Montgomery

ALDOT reports the fire happened near exit 176 to Alabama 143 in Montgomery.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A vehicle fire on Interstate 65 southbound is causing delays Monday morning, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

ALDOT reports the fire happened near exit 176 to Alabama 143 in Montgomery. The right and middle lanes are currently blocked off.

Motorists are being advised to use caution when driving through the area.

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

