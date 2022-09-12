Advertise
WSFA, BBB to hold document shredding event Friday

The BBB Community Shred Day will be held from 9 a.m. to noon in the Eastdale Mall parking lot in front of Dillard’s.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is teaming up with the Better Business Bureau for a free shredding event on Friday.

The BBB Community Shred Day will be held from 9 a.m. to noon in the Eastdale Mall parking lot in front of Dillard’s.

This is a great opportunity to destroy any sensitive documents that you wouldn’t want to simply throw in the trash. The event is for paper only and includes a 50-pound weight limit.

