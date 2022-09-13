Advertise
Alabama schools scramble to find vendors amid school milk shortage

Impact of milk plant closing
By Chasity Maxie
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
CALHOUN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - School systems across Alabama are scrambling to find milk suppliers now that Borden is closing plants.

The Calhoun County School System says it will have a limited supply of milk and chocolate milk beginning Monday and that will continue at least until September 20.

Borden is closing its Dothan-based plant by September 30.

The state Department of Education said there aren’t many vendor options, so the impact of this really depends on your location.

School systems in the northern part of the Alabama are having better luck finding vendors across the state border to deliver milk to schools—but the department is working to get those vendors to travel deeper into the state.

“For many school systems, it is the 8-ounce containers that are the problem. You can find gallons of milk or half gallons of milk in your local grocery stores, but the logistics of having tens of thousands of 8-ounce milk cartons or containers and having them provided to students across the state is somewhat of an issue and we’re trying to find ways to work around that,” Communications Director for the Alabama Department of Education, Dr. Michael Sibley.

Dr. Sibley said USDA is providing juice and water in place of milk for now.

You can also send your students to school with drinks.

